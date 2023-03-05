Strome scored a goal and added two assists in an 8-3 win over the Sharks.
He finished plus-4 with one shot and one hit in 13:02. Strome has six points (two goals, four assists) in his last four games and 14 goals and 43 points in 63 games this season. He's third on the Caps' scoring list behind Alex Ovechkin (60) and Evgeny Kuznetsov (50).
