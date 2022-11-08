Strome scored twice on four shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

Strome stole the puck and scored the opening goal late in the first period. He also cashed in on a pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov early in the second for a power-play marker. Strome doubled his goal total for the year to four with his first markers in four games. He's added eight assists, 25 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 14 contests overall. Strome's role on the top power-play unit should continue to lead to strong offense-only production for the 25-year-old center.