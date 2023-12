Strome tallied a pair of goals in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Stars.

Strome put the Capitals ahead 2-1 in the second period, beating Scott Wedgewood with a wrister, before adding a second goal on the power play in the third. It's the third two-goal game for Strome this season, though he came into Thursday's contest with just one point (an assist) in his previous six games. Overall, the 26-year-old Strome is up to 10 goals and 13 points through 23 games on the campaign.