Strome collected two power-play assists Wednesday in the Capitals' 4-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 5 of their first-round series.

The 28-year-old center helped set up tallies by Alex Ovechkin in the first period and Tom Wilson in the second, staking Washington to a 3-0 lead in the series-clinching victory. Strome got onto the scoresheet in every game during the first round, racking up two goals and nine points in five games, and he'll take significant momentum into a second-round clash with the Hurricanes.