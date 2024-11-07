Share Video

Strome notched two assists in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

The 27-year-old continues racing toward a career-best season, collecting helpers on tallies by Aliaksei Protas in the second period and then Alex Ovechkin's game-winner in the third. Strome has failed to get onto the scoresheet only once in the Capitals' first 12 games, piling up four goals and 19 points over that stretch.

