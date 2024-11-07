Strome notched two assists in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Predators.
The 27-year-old continues racing toward a career-best season, collecting helpers on tallies by Aliaksei Protas in the second period and then Alex Ovechkin's game-winner in the third. Strome has failed to get onto the scoresheet only once in the Capitals' first 12 games, piling up four goals and 19 points over that stretch.
More News
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: Another multi-point night•
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: Slides two assists in win•
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: Provides pair of assists•
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: Keeps streak alive with helper•
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: Point streak at five games•
-
Capitals' Dylan Strome: Extends point streak Saturday•