Strome scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flyers.

The streaky 26-year-old has found a groove, producing four goals and five points over the last four games on the heels of a six-game stretch in which he managed just one helper. Strome is up to 12 goals and 16 points in 26 games on the season, putting him on pace to shatter his previous career high of 23 goals, but his assist numbers may not pick up unless Alex Ovechkin can get going.