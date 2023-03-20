Strome scored an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Both points came in the third period as the Capitals tried to rally from a 4-1 deficit. Strome is reaping the rewards of having a healthy Alex Ovechkin as his linemate, and over the last 11 games the third overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft has five goals and 15 points. Strome sits five goals and five points shy of tying his career highs in each category.