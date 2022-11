Strome delivered two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

The 25-year-old continues to give the Capitals some juice on the second line and first power-play unit after signing a one-year deal with the club in July. Through his first 11 games with Washington, Strome has racked up two goals and nine points, and five of those points (one goal, four helpers) have come with the man advantage.