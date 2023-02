Strome scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Sabres.

Both points came during a 2-2 first period, before Buffalo blew the game open with four straight tallies in the second. Strome hadn't had a multi-point performance since Jan. 19, managing only one goal and four points in his last 13 games coming into Sunday, and on the season the 25-year-old has 13 goals and 40 points through 61 contests.