Gustafsson recorded three power-play assists, three blocked shots, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 5-4 win over the Oilers.

Gustafsson has four helpers, all on the power play, in his last five games. He's done an admirable job of filling on the first man-advantage unit with John Carlson (lower body) out. For the season, Gustafsson has earned six assists while adding 13 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 13 hits and a minus-5 rating in 14 contests.