Gustafsson recorded a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Gustafsson did what any responsible Capital would on the power play -- he found Alex Ovechkin with a perfect pass for the star winger to one-time past Frederik Andersen. The helper snapped a seven-game point drought for Gustafsson, who saw a season-high 18:55 of ice time with John Carlson (lower body) out. Gustafsson has three assists seven shots on net, nine hits, nine blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in 10 contests. He'll have a short-term boost while Carlson is out, but that's expected to be a day-to-day injury situation.