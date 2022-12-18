Gustafsson scored a hat trick Saturday in a 5-2 win over Toronto.

Where did that come from? It was Gustafsson's first-career hattie and his first goals of the season, and on the night where everyone was waiting on Alex Ovechkin's next goal. Gustafsson has never repeated his bombastic 60-point season in 2018-19 and won't this season. He had just one assist in his previous nine games. Great game, but don't overestimate his fantasy value based on this performance.