Gustafsson (undisclosed) will be a game-time call Sunday against the Jets, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post.

Gustafsson left Sunday's morning skate early with an undisclosed injury, leaving his status against Winnipeg in flux. The 30-year-old blueliner has 10 points, all assists, in 29 contests this season. Recent call-ups Lucas Johansen and Dylan McIlrath could slot into the lineup as the Capitals' blueline depth continues to be tested.