Gustafsson (upper body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday against Chicago, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Gustafsson was able to participate in the morning skate and said afterward that he felt good. The Capitals defender sat out Sunday's contest versus Winnipeg. Gustafsson has accounted for 10 assists, 40 shots on goal, 29 blocks and 22 hits in 29 games this yar.