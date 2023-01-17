Gustafsson provided an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.
Gustafsson is up to three points through seven games in January, a significant downturn after he closed December on a seven-game, 13-point streak. He's still seeing premium minutes for scoring chances while John Carlson (face) is out of action. Gustafsson has seven goals, 19 helpers, 81 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 36 hits and a plus-11 rating through 45 appearances this season.
