Gustafsson (upper body) will not be available Sunday against Winnipeg, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Gustafsson will miss his first game of the year Sunday. The 30-year-old blueliner has 10 assists with a minus-8 rating through 29 games this season. Fortunately for Washington, Dmitry Orlov (lower body) is set to return after a 16-game absence.