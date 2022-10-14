Gustafsson tallied an assist and added two shots while logging 14:59 of ice time during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Gustafsson is endearing himself to his new team with two assists in Washington's first two games -- among the few bright spots in the Capitals' 0-2 start. The 30-year-old isn't likely to enjoy enough playing time on the power-play to be much of a consideration in standard leagues but could be worth eyeing in deeper formats if he continues to chip in offensively with some regularity.