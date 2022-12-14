Gustafsson (upper body) is on the ice for warmups, indicating he'll play Tuesday versus the Blackhawks, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Gustafsson missed one game with the injury. He has just one assist in his last seven games, but he'll play in a top-four role with time on the second power-play unit.
More News
-
Capitals' Erik Gustafsson: Game-time decision•
-
Capitals' Erik Gustafsson: Not playing Sunday•
-
Capitals' Erik Gustafsson: Game-time decision Sunday•
-
Capitals' Erik Gustafsson: Sets up game-winner•
-
Capitals' Erik Gustafsson: Distributes three PP assists•
-
Capitals' Erik Gustafsson: Earns power-play helper•