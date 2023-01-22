Gustafsson notched an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Gustafsson set up a T.J. Oshie tally late in the second period. With four points over his last eight games, Gustafsson's offense has started to come back down after an impressive two-week burst in December. He's up to seven goals, 20 assists, 86 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 36 hits and a plus-11 rating through 48 contests overall.