Gustafsson notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Sharks.
Gustafsson's gone 12 games without a goal, but he's managed five assists and 29 shots on net in that span. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to 30 points, 102 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 45 hits and a plus-8 rating through 54 contests. He continues to serve as the Capitals' top offensive defenseman with John Carlson (face) sidelined.
