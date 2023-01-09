Gustafsson scored the lone goal Sunday in a 1-0 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Gustafsson's goal early in the first period, a long-range wrist shot that got past a screened Elvis Merzlikins, would stand as the game-winner in the 1-0 victory. With the tally Sunday, Gustafsson has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in his last 11 contests. The 30-year-old blueliner has emerged as an offensive threat in Washington this season with seven goals and 18 assists through 42 games.