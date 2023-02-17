Gustavsson picked up three assists in a 6-3 loss to Florida on Thursday.

Gustafsson now has 26 assists, second to Evgeni Kuznetsov (36) on the Capitals. He's having the best season of his career since his 60-point season in Chicago in 2018-19. Gustafsson has flaws in his on-ice game, but his fantasy production can be exceptional when he's given the opportunity to be the top offensive option. He's on a near 50-point pace right now and will continue to play maestro for the Caps' offense until John Carlson (face) returns later in the season.