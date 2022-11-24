Gustafsson tallied an assist and blocked two shots during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers.

Gustafsson fed Alex Ovechkin for the game-winning goal in overtime as the Capitals got back in the win column for the first time in five games. The 30-year-old has chipped in eight points in 21 games but also carries a paltry minus-9 rating over that span and possesses limited fantasy upside in standard formats.