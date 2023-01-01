Gustafsson had a goal and two assists in a 9-2 win over Montreal on Saturday.

His goal came quick Saturday when he worked a give-and-go with Evgeny Kuznetsov and scored from the left face-off circle just 32 seconds into the game. Gustafsson is on a seven-game, 13-point streak (six goals, seven assists) and he'll continue to get a lot of offensive opportunities with John Carlson (face) still out.