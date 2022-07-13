Gustafsson signed a one-year, $800,000 contract with the Capitals on Wednesday.
Gustafsson drew into 59 games with the Blackhawks in 2021-22, picking up 18 points while averaging 16:13 of ice time over that span. The 30-year-old defender may have to settle for an even smaller role with Washington next season, so don't expect him to produce enough offense to warrant fantasy consideration.
