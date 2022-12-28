Gustafsson scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

He notched the secondary helper on what proved to be Marcus Johansson's game-winner midway through the first period, then gave the Capitals their first insurance marker late in the second. Gustafsson extended his point streak to five games in the process, a stretch in which he's racked up an improbable five goals and nine points, but with John Carlson (face) on injured reserve the journeyman blueliner could remain productive as long as he keeps his spot on Washington's first power-play unit.