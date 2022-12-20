Gustafsson scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.

After collecting a helper on the first of two Nic Dowd tallies 11 seconds apart in the second period, Gustafsson snuck off the blue line, took a feed from Lars Eller and snapped a shot past Ville Husso from the faceoff circle to tie the game at 3-3 early in the third. Gustafsson has erupted for four goals and five points over the last two games, but he had only one assist in the nine games prior. On the season, the veteran blueliner has four goals and 15 points through 33 contests.