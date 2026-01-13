Mateiko underwent surgery Monday to repair a torn right Achilles sustained in AHL Hershey's game Sunday. He is out for the rest of the season.

Mateiko's first professional season ended early with the injury. He was limited to one goal and five assists over 27 appearances for Hershey. A full recovery is likely to require 6-9 months, leaving his status for training camp in doubt. That said, Mateiko will likely begin 2026-27 with the Bears since he hasn't shown enough offense to be in contention for a job with the Capitals yet.