Mateiko was the 90th overall pick by the Capitals in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

The appeal regarding Mateiko is obvious. He's a touch taller than 6-foot-5, checks in at north of 200 pounds, and possesses above-average offensive ability for a kid his size. He also plays very hard, which is key because it helps cover his greatest limitation, that being a significant lack of foot speed. Mateiko averaged nearly a point-per-game in the QMJHL this past season (23 goals, 43 points in 49 games) and played well for Latvia at the World Juniors despite the fact he managed just a single assist in five games. The hope is that the pace doesn't overwhelm Mateiko at higher levels and he is still able to use his size/skill combination to generate offense.