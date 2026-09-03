Mateiko was seen skating on Tuesday prior to NHLPA rookie orientation, per Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network.

Mateiko joined fellow rookies Cole Hutson, Terik Parascak and Lynden Lakovic on the ice Tuesday, which puts him on track to be ready for the upcoming season. The 20-year-old winger from Jelgava, Latvia underwent surgery back in January to repair his torn right achilles, which he injured during a game with AHL Hershey. He'll likely return to the Bears this season due to the Capitals' strong forward depth at the NHL level. However, Mateiko could see a small stint of action in the majors if injuries occur throughout the Caps' squad.