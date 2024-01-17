Bear scored the game-winning goal in Tuesday's 2-0 victory over the Ducks.

Playing in his ninth game as a Capital, Bear got free in the faceoff circle to the right of John Gibson and pounced on a rebound late in the first period. It was the 26-year-old blueliner's first goal in almost exactly a calendar year, as his last came with the Canucks on Jan. 15, 2023 in Carolina. Bear has seen a consistent shift since joining the Washington roster in late December, but he could be the player bumped when Rasmus Sandin (upper body) gets healthy.