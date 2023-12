Bear (shoulder) agreed to terms on a two-year, $4.125 million contract with Washington on Thursday.

Bear spent last season with the Vancouver Canucks for whom he recorded three goals and 13 assists in 61 games. A shoulder injury suffered at the 2023 IIHF World Hockey Championship saw the blueliner go unsigned during the offseason. With Bear now under contract, he could be in line to play for the Caps as soon as Friday's clash with the Islanders.