Bear (shoulder) is set to make his season debut Saturday versus Nashville, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Bear inked a two-year, $4.125 million contract with Washington on Thursday. He had three goals, 16 points, 75 shots, 39 hits and 82 blocks in 61 contests with Vancouver in 2022-23. Bear is projected to play alongside Trevor van Riemsdyk on Saturday, according to Whyno.