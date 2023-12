Bear (shoulder) won't make his Capitals debut Friday against the the Islanders, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Although Bear won't play Friday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him make his Washington debut in the second half of the team's back-to-back set Saturday against Nashville. Bear, who signed a two-year, $4.125 million contract with the Capitals on Thursday, picked up 16 points through 61 games with Vancouver last season.