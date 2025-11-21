Frank scored two goals, one on the power play, and added two even-strength assists in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Canadiens.

The 27-year-old winger's first career multi-point performance in the NHL was a memorable one, as Frank struck twice in 98 seconds early in the second period to give the Capitals a 3-1 lead that they wouldn't relinquish. He had just three assists in his first nine games this season, and while he's shown offensive upside in the AHL -- he racked up 20 goals and 28 points in only 35 games for Hershey last season -- and is beginning to get some power-play shifts, his fourth-line role at even strength still severely limits his fantasy appeal.