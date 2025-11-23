Frank scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

That's five points over the last two games for Frank, who seems to be enjoying the Capitals' uptick in scoring. While he's still firmly in a bottom-six role, he should be able to chip in some depth offense. The 27-year-old winger has two goals, six assists, 17 shots on net, eight blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-5 rating over 11 appearances.