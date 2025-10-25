Frank logged an assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

This was Frank's second NHL appearance of the season. He's holding a spot in the lineup over Sonny Milano for now, but Frank could be the one who heads back to AHL Hershey when Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body) comes off injured reserve. The 27-year-old Frank has a helper, four PIM and two shots on net this season after posting seven points in 24 regular-season outings in 2024-25.