Frank sustained an undisclosed injury in the third period of Tuesday's loss to the Stars, and there was no update on his status after the game, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

The injury occurred late enough in the contest that the lack of an update is not a surprise. For now, he can be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Islanders. Frank was called up Monday to add to the Capitals' forward depth in the absence of Dylan Strome (lower body), but it looks like the team will either need to make another move or insert Sonny Milano into the lineup if Frank misses time.