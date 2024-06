Frank signed a two-year deal with the Capitals on Sunday, per PuckPedia.

The first year of Frank's new deal will be two-way and it will convert to a one-way deal in the second year. He tallied 29 goals and 47 points in 64 games with AHL Hershey before adding another 17 points during the team's Calder Cup run. The 26-year-old doesn't have much else to prove at the AHL level and could make his NHL debut at some point during the 2024-25 campaign.