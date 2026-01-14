Frank scored two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.

With the Capitals down 2-0 in the third period, Frank sent the game to OT with his third two-goal performance of the season. The 27-year-old winger has found the back of the net in three straight games, and while Frank has just 10 goals and 18 points in 36 contests, his role seems to be growing -- his 18:08 TOI on Tuesday was a season high, as was his 4:44 TOI on the power play.