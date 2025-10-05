Frank was placed on waivers by the Capitals on Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Frank got his first taste of NHL action last year, recording four goals, three assists, 16 blocked shots, 11 hits and six PIM while averaging 10:49 of ice time over 24 regular-season appearances. He'll likely head to AHL Hershey if he clears waivers, but he'll be a candidate to be called up if Washington needs additional depth at some point.