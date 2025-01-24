Frank scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Frank ended a three-game point drought with the second-period tally after he forced a turnover and scored on the rush. The 26-year-old winger had seen his ice time dip in recent contests, and while he's listed on the third line, that's typically the Capitals' least-used forward trio. Frank is at three goals, one assist, seven shots on net, five hits, four blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over his first seven NHL appearances.