Capitals' Ethen Frank: Scores twice in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Frank netted a pair of even-strength goals on three shots Sunday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Detroit.
Frank opened the scoring in the first period and also tied the score at two apiece midway through the final frame. The Colorado native had just one goal across 13 games prior to Sunday. This marked his second multi-point performance of the season, and his production is likely to remain sporadic so long as he remains in a bottom-six capacity.
