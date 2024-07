Frank put pen to paper on a two-year, $1.55 million contract with Washington on Monday.

Frank's deal starts as a two-way contract in 2024-25 before converting to a one-way in the second year. As such, look for the 26-year-old winger to primarily spend the upcoming season in the minors with AHL Hershey -- though he could be in line to make his NHL debut at some point during the campaign.