Frank scored twice in AHL Hershey's 5-2 loss to Syracuse on Saturday.

Frank missed out on the Capitals' Opening Night roster, but he was one of their last camp cuts. That bodes well for his chances of being an early call-up candidate, and his hot start on offense is also a positive. The 27-year-old had seven points in 24 regular-season outings with Washington last year in his first taste of NHL action, but he didn't make an appearance in the playoffs.