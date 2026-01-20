Frank scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

The 27-year-old winger continues to take advantage of the absence of Tom Wilson (lower body). Since Wilson was injured Jan. 3, Frank has stepped into a top-six role and responded with five goals and seven points in nine games, including one tally and one helper on the power play. Wilson appears close to a return, so Frank's surge of fantasy value could be close to an end.