Kuznetsov collected an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Lightning.

The Capitals welcomed back star defenseman John Carlson from a lower-body injury, which jump-started a team that had just one win in six games during his absence. Kuznetsov's apple was his fifth of the season, and he's scored two goals between 10 games played. Fantasy managers are accustomed to huge performances from Kuznetsov, who does have a four-point game on the ledger, but overall, he's been inconsistent early this season.