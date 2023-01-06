Kuznetsov picked up two assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Both of Kuznetsov's helpers came on third-period power plays, setting up T.J. Oshie and Alex Ovechkin. The two-assist game extended Kuznetsov's point streak to seven games, with two goals and nine assists in that span. The 30-year-old center has excelled as a playmaker on Washington's top unit, tallying six goals and 30 assists through 40 games this season.
