Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Adds two more helpers

Kuznetsov collected two assists -- one on the power play -- during Monday's 3-2 overtime win against Arizona.

The 25-year-old Russian now has 15 helpers and 18 points through 15 games, so while fantasy owners would love to see a few more goals, it's difficult to complain about his production to this point. Kuznetsov has moved to the No. 1 power-play unit this season and is logging career-high minutes (19:04 and 3:54 with the man advantage). Additionally, he appears to be developing excellent chemistry with countryman Alex Ovechkin in all situations, which should continue to help his assists total moving forward.