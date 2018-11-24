Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: All but ruled out Saturday

Kuznetsov (upper body) is doubtful for Saturday's matinee against the Rangers in New York, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Specifically, Kuznetsov is doubtful for the upcoming contest since he hasn't been practicing. He did travel to the Big Apple with the team, but the Capitals have won four straight games and they can afford to take all the necessary precautious with Kuznetsov, who is among four Washington skaters currently averaging greater than a point per game -- Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom and defenseman John Carlson are the others.